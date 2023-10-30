Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 2.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.0 %

BX stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.44. 992,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,625. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,381,651 shares of company stock valued at $198,022,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

