Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.87.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $4.32 on Monday, reaching $468.75. 326,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $553.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.24.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

