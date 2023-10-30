Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in CDW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.21. 416,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,333. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

