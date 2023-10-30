Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 9,459 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Corning by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,341. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

