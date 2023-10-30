PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Lowered to $44.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

PRG has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reduced their target price on PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE:PRG opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. PROG has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PROG by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in PROG by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PROG by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of PROG by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

