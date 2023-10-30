ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Holdings Increased by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 makes up about 8.5% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC owned 28.38% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

