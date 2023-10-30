ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Holdings Reduced by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 10.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LTG Capital LLC owned 0.24% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.3% in the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 357,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,577 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 134.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,195. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

