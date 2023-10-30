Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Raised by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $238.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $234.93 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

