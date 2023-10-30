QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 157,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,965.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 43,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $107.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

