Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $127.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

