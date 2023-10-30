Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

RDWR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Radware stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Radware has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Radware will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 73.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Radware by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Radware by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

