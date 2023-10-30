Rathbones Group PLC Has $81.14 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $81,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 28.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.82. 1,832,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.27. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.