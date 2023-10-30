Rathbones Group PLC Sells 15,520 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 664,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average of $181.10. The company has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

