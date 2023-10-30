Rathbones Group PLC Sells 162,730 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,417,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,730 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $25.31. 6,877,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,170,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

