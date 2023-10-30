Raymond James Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.78.

Emera Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$45.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$59.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.99.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 16.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.334296 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.53%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

