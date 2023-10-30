Raymond James Trims First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Target Price to $33.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

FRME has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 125.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in First Merchants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 76,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

