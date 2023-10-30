Raymond James Trims Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Target Price to C$0.75

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
