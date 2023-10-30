Raymond James Trims Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Target Price to C$0.75

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Price Performance

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Shares of GRN opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.90.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.