Raymond James Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$15.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.61.

INE opened at C$8.68 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3835264 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -720.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

