Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

3M (NYSE: MMM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $93.00.

10/5/2023 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – 3M is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $88.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

