Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

3M (NYSE: MMM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/25/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/9/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $93.00.
- 10/5/2023 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – 3M is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $88.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $133.91.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.