Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Polaris (PII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Polaris (NYSE: PII) recently:
- 10/25/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $108.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $122.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2023 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/12/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2023 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/7/2023 – Polaris had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/4/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Polaris Stock Performance
Shares of PII opened at $86.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.69 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Polaris
In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
