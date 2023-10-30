Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Polaris (PII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Polaris (NYSE: PII) recently:

10/25/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $108.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $122.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2023 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2023 – Polaris had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $86.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.69 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Polaris

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

