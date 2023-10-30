Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

10/6/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

10/4/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $14.80. 960,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,521,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after buying an additional 1,037,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

