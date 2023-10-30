REDW Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

