REDW Wealth LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,491. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.