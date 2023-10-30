REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.93. 1,660,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

