REDW Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.30. 1,152,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,419. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $308.60 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

