REDW Wealth LLC Has $815,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.50 and its 200-day moving average is $193.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

