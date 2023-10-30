REDW Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,228,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $415.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.31 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $321.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.