REDW Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,228,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
IVV traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $415.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.31 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $321.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
