REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 1,003 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.37. 643,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,877. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

