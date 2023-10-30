REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 177.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 915,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

Accenture stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.70. The stock had a trading volume of 581,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,791. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.02 and its 200 day moving average is $304.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $6,093,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.