REDW Wealth LLC Sells 11,282 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.00. 2,743,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.