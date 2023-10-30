REDW Wealth LLC Sells 11,327 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,503. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.