REDW Wealth LLC Sells 217 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 103,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.63. 1,521,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

