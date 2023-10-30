REDW Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,143. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

