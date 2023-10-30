Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Reed’s Stock Up 2.4 %
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
