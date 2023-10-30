Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of REED stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

