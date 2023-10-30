Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after acquiring an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 875,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

