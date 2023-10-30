Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 581 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,226. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average of $145.87.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

