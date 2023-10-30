Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $161.31. 604,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,756. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,811. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

