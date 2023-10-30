Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 14.4% in October

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 156,906 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELI opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

