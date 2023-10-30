Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Boosted by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 2.3% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.01. The company had a trading volume of 82,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $191.45 and a 12-month high of $295.98.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum
In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
