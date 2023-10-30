Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Boosted by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 2.3% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.01. The company had a trading volume of 82,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $191.45 and a 12-month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.