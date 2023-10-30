Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 2.90% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5,364.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 567,573 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,225,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 916.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 527,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 475,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

RLMD stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.