Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNST. Stephens lifted their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Renasant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Renasant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNST

Renasant Stock Down 3.1 %

Renasant Dividend Announcement

RNST stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.10. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Renasant by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,768,000 after purchasing an additional 140,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 79.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 12.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after purchasing an additional 222,425 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.