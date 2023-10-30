Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

ROIC opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

