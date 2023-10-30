Reviewing Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) & Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI)

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Union Dental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10% Union Dental N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $128.55 million 2.29 -$79.67 million ($0.30) -5.90 Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Talkspace and Union Dental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Union Dental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace.

Risk & Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Dental has a beta of 5.08, meaning that its share price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Talkspace and Union Dental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 43.50%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Union Dental.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

