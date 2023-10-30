Revolution Medicines’ (RVMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.29.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 25,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,548 shares of company stock worth $5,033,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

