Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives $129.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVTY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Revvity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $97.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Revvity has a 52 week low of $96.70 and a 52 week high of $150.17.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.61 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.