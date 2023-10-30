Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.53-4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Revvity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.53-$4.57 EPS.

NYSE RVTY opened at $97.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

