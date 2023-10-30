Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.53-4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Revvity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.53-$4.57 EPS.

Revvity Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $97.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43. Revvity has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.61 million. Revvity had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

