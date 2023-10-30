Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RELL opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $45,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,115.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,353.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,115.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,302 shares of company stock valued at $638,182. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 453,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

