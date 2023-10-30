Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 177.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,624,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

