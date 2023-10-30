RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.